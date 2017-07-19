Home Business

Cabinet clears draft bills to replace GST ordinances for J-K

The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST and Integrated GST, which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state.

Published: 19th July 2017 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2017 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. |PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet today approved draft bills to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state.

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its ex-post facto approval for the promulgation of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017 and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017.

The ordinances have extended the provisions of the IGST Act and CGST Act to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ordinances had been promulgated on July 8, 2017 and the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be tabled in the current session of the Parliament, an official statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Jammu and Kashmir CGST IGST Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp