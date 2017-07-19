Home Business

Rupee slips two paise against US dollar

Fresh buying of the American currency by importers weighed on the rupee.

Published: 19th July 2017

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee turned weak by 2 paise to 64.35 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh buying of the American currency by importers.     

Traders said fresh demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas weighed, but a higher stock opening capped the rupee's fall.     

Yesterday, the rupee saw a marginal two paise rise in its value at 64.33 a dollar, which hit multi-month lows against rivals.     

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 174.18 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 31,885.17 in opening trade.

