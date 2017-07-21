Home Business

India's edible oil imports to fall for first time in six years: Sources

India's edible oil imports are set to fall for the first time in six years as a surge in local oilseed output cuts into overseas purchases, sources said.

Published: 21st July 2017 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2017 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A man loads empty containers of edible oil onto a tricycle at a roadside in Kolkata. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India's edible oil imports are set to fall for the first time in six years as a surge in local oilseed output cuts into overseas purchases, but intake needs to fall further to fortify the health of the market, the head of a leading importer said.

The lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils come amid a 13 percent run-off in international crude palm oil prices this year that has also pulled down other edible oil benchmarks and kept domestic oilseed crushing in India unprofitable.

India is expected to import 14.3 million tonnes of edible oils in the year to end-October 2017, down 300,000 tonnes or 2 percent from the previous year, Dinesh Shahra, managing director of Ruchi Soya Industries, told Reuters.

To prop up domestic oilseed prices the south Asian country is likely to raise the import duty on edible oils, which would further limit overseas purchases of edible oils and help make the crushing of local oilseeds profitable again.

"An overall hike in duty on both crude and refined edible oils will promote domestic crushing of oilseeds," said Shahra, who advocates for nearly tripling crude palm oil import duties to 20 percent from an existing 7.5 percent.

Increasing crushing volumes is critical because Indian oilseed output is expected to have jumped 20 percent in 2016-17 to 38.2 million tonnes, according to the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

Already, significant stocks from this year's harvest will be held over for crushing in the next season as many farmers are reluctant to sell at the current prices, Shahra said.

That is expected to have farmers shifting to more lucrative crops like cotton in the 2017-18 crop year, pulling down India's soybean planting by 10 percent from this year, he said.

"We foresee an overall reduction in soybean output (in 2017-18), but this would not affect our operations due to the carryover stock from the previous year," he said.

India is likely to start the new season with 1.8 million tonnes of soybean stocks to carry forward on Oct. 1, up more than four-fold from this season's 441,000 tonnes.

IMPORT OUTLOOK

India's edible oil purchases - mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil - have increased each year since 2010-11, according to SEA.

The imports in the decade to 2015-16 rose an average of 12 percent a year, making it the world's biggest importer of palm oil and soyoil. India relies on imports for 70 percent of its edible oils, up from 44 percent in 2001-02.

Palm oil accounts for more than half of India's total edible oil imports. Its purchases are likely to be 8.5 million to 8.7 million tonnes this year, compared with 8.44 million tonnes in 2015-16, Shahra said.

Imports of sunflower oil, however - perceived to be a healthier option by many Indians - could surge 33 percent to 2 million tonnes this year as it has started trading at a discount to soyoil, Shahra said.

In June the landed cost of sunflower oil was $9 a tonne lower than soyoil at Indian ports. A year ago, sunflower oil was $99 a tonne more expensive than soyoil, according to SEA data.

That means most of the drop in edible oil imports will come in soyoil purchases, which are expected to fall nearly 17 percent to 3.5 million tonnes, according to Shahra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India edible oil imports India vegetable oils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp