Rental companies buoyed by demand surge among millennials

J Deepthi Nandan Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With young professionals on the move preferring to rent furniture and appliances than buy these products, the business prospects of rental companies such as GrabOnRent, RentoMojo and Furlenco have gone up. These companies and others, including start-ups, operating in this nascent sector are expected to grow at a fast pace over the next two to three years, both in terms of scale and size, say experts.

“Millennials today are frequently moving from one city to the other either for job or educational purposes. They are not just tech-savvy but are known for making smart choices in case of lifestyle and money matters. Therefore, when they are in need of furniture or other appliances, they are seeing renting as a better option than buying when they move into a new city, as they feel that when they move out of the city, instead of taking the pain of carrying those articles they can return them and rent new products in the new city. This is not just highly convenient but also very economical,” said Manish S Sugandhi, founder and COO of on-demand renting platform GrabOnRent.

Manish notes his firm has grown customers by 20 times over the past year, pointing out that the industry is still in a nascent stage and has a lot of potential to grow. Expanding to new cities is needed to ensure companies retain their consumers, he added. But, the growth prospects for this new-age renting companies also bring with them their own share of challenges, with lack awareness about renting products being the main road block. Still, renting as a way of life rather than owning is very new to Indian consumers. Also product rental companies, which are operating in select metro cities need to scale up and expand to more number of cities across length and breadth of India, to make the operations profitable.

“Renting firms operating now can be seen as pioneers of the sector in India. While it gives us a definite advantage, we should also go through the struggle of shaping market and creating awareness about it among the consumers. For that, we are coming up with promotions and customer outreach activities and investing in acquiring customers. We can say that the industry is going through birth pangs now and it will soon emerge as one of the promising sector as over the next three years it might grow to the size of $6-8 billion,” said Geetansh Bamania, CEO and founder, RentoMojo.