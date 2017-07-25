Home Business

10 public sector banks have submitted turnaround plans: MoS Finance tells Parliament

A monitoring mechanism has been put in place, whereby quarterly performance of these banks would be monitored by SBI Capital Markets.

Published: 25th July 2017

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 10 state-owned banks including Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Union Bank, have submitted their turnaround plans to the government, which is a pre-requisite for getting fund infusion, Parliament was informed today.     

Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra are the other public sector lenders who have submitted their plans.     

Indian Overseas Bank is currently in the process of preparing its turnaround plan, said Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.     

"It has been decided that any future capital infusion in these banks shall be subject to achievement of select agreed upon milestones as per turnaround plan on quarterly basis," the minister said.     

A monitoring mechanism has been put in place, whereby quarterly performance of these banks would be monitored by SBI Capital Markets, who in turn would keep the Department of Financial Services informed about the same.     

"Banks that will not be able to deliver on the agreed upon turnaround plan for a period of two years will be identified as banks eligible for alternative recourse," Gangwar added.     

During recapitalisation exercise undertaken last fiscal, the government had decided that 25 per cent of the total capital requirement of banks (Rs 8,586 crore) will be allocated after achievement of benchmarks set up for select parameters. There are 21 public sector banks.

