Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit grows 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,556 crore

Net sales of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India rose 16.7 per cent to Rs 17,132 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 14,654 crore a year earlier.

Maruti | Reuters File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today posted a 4.4 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 1,556 crore for the first quarter to June on the back of robust sales and cost reduction efforts.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

"Growth in volumes, favourable product mix, higher nonoperating income and cost reduction efforts contributed to increase in profits," MSI said in a statement.

However, costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, sales promotion and marketing expenses, it added.

Additionally, during the quarter, there was a one-off impact of compensation for dealers due to the tax loss incurred on vehicle stock at the time of switchover to GST.

During April-June, the company sold a total of 3,94,571 vehicles, including 26,140 in overseas markets, a growth of 13.2 per cent, over same period of the previous year.

The stock was trading 0.22 per cent up at Rs 7,595 on the BSE.

