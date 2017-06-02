Home Business

Reports of job losses overstated, to hire 20,000 this year: Infosys

Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said the technology-driven transformation presents new opportunities for companies like Infosys.

Published: 02nd June 2017 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2017 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys Technologies, India's No. 2 software services exporter. (File|Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys today said it will hire 20,000 people this year as against only 400 people being asked to leave on performance grounds and termed reports of large-scale job losses as "overstated".

Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said the technology-driven transformation presents new opportunities for companies like Infosys.

"With respect to all the talks of layoffs, it's regular performance based things that we do every year. The number is really 300-400, which is consistent with what we have seen every year," Rao told reporters after a 30-minute meeting with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He said the country's second largest software exporter is "creating more jobs, adding more people and letting go of only minuscule number of people, purely from performance related perspective".

Rao met the minister along with Infosys co-Chairman Ravi Venkatesan.

He declined however to comment on views of Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy that jobs can be protected if the senior executives of companies take salary cuts and invest in employee re-skilling.

Prasad also asserted that IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys continue to hire in large numbers.

"TCS has written that they have employed 2.5 lakh people in last 3 years and this year they are going to employ 20,000 more...all this talk of sluggishness is unwarranted," he said.

The comments come at a time when there have been reports of layoffs across the IT sector. Tech majors like Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra have initiated annual performance reviews, a process that weeds out bottom performers or non-performers.

This has compounded fears that thousands of employees in the sector could be shown the door over the next few weeks.

The IT sector is already battling challenges in the business environment and stricter work permit regime in countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Various employee unions have approached labour commissioners and state governments to intervene in the matter.

"I think all the news about job losses are overstated.

Infosys itself last year recruited over 20,000 people and this year again, we are likely to repeat similar numbers," Rao said.

He added that in the first half of the year, the company will recruit over 10,000 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Pravin Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp