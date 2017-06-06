ICICI Bank insurance JV gets nod for IPO

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The stage seems set for the country’s first private sector’s general insurance IPO.

On Monday, ICICI Bank said it will sell a part of its stake in joint venture firm ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd through an IPO. According to sources, the bank may sell up to 10 per cent stake via the IPO, which is likely to hit the market next fiscal.

As per IRDAI norms, general insurers have to complete eight years of operations and be profitable for at least three years in order to go public.Interestingly, ICICI’s life insurance venture — ICICI Prudential Life Insurance — was also the first and only listed life insurance entity in the country.

“The Board of Directors of the bank on Monday approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd in an initial public offering (IPO) by the company,” ICICI Bank said in a statement, without disclosing size or other details.

Recently, Prem Watsa-run Fairfax Financial Holdings, ICICI Lombard’s joint venture partner, sold 12.18 per cent stake to private equity firms Warburg Pincus and others for an estimated Rs 20,300 crore.

Meanwhile, the insurance sector is likely to witness a spate of IPOs including state-run New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation of India.

During FY17, ICICI Lombard’s gross domestic premium income stood at Rs 10,725.9 crore, while net profit grew 38.3 per cent to Rs 701 crore.