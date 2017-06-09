Home Business

Cement industry sees high demand in AP, Telangana over next 3 years

The industry vehemently denies the allegations of cartelisation by saying that the market reflects the highly competitive nature.

Published: 09th June 2017 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2017 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Cement industry sees about 10 to 18 per cent growth in demand in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the next two to three years due to various heavy projects being undertaken by the respective governments. "We believe that AP and Telangana should grow anywhere between 10 to 18 per cent. It would be a good double digit growth over next two to three years.

This is in terms of demand which indicates sales. "Tamil Nadu we expect it to be 5 per cent to flat. Kerala would also see a similar demand. Karnataka we expect it to be anywhere between 2 to 5 per cent," said S Srikanth Reddy, Executive Director of Sagar Cements Limited.

Reddy along with representatives of India Cements and Bharathi Cements held a press conference to allay apprehensions about the pricing of cement. "Key demand drivers for the industry are individual house builders and government initiatives. Some of the initiatives taken by both Telugu states have positively impacted growth scenario," they said.

Cement Industry in South India in general and AP and Telangana in particular is facing a huge capacity overhang with an installed base of around 150 million tonnes and a demand of only around 60 MT in South India and an additional 20 MT is going to neighbouring markets like East and Western India, they said.

According to them, cement industry is highly fragmented with 50 plus brands with huge divergent capacities fighting for market space even as the demand for the commodity in South Indian has been de-growing baring last year. "Due to the demand issues overall average capacity utilisation of the industry is sub 60 per cent and there has been high volatility in the pricing," the industry representatives said adding the prices may vary from time to time, at times weekly, indicating a perfect competition among players.

The industry vehemently denies the allegations of cartelisation by saying that the market reflects the highly competitive nature.

Industry expectation was that GST rate would have been in the lower slab than current 28 per cent considering that it is a core sector, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cement industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp