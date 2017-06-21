Home Business

Oxford University Press to host South Asia Conclave

Some of the speakers who have confirmed their participation are Devesh Kapur, Vinay Sitapati, Gurcharan Das, T N Ninan, Salman Khurshid, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Jayant Sinha and Jairam Ramesh.

Published: 21st June 2017 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2017 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oxford University Press (OUP) will host the inaugural edition of the South Asia Conclave on July 8 which will see thought leaders, politicians, industry experts, academics and policy makers and journalists exploring contemporary research and ideas on modern South Asia.     

The recent developments in South Asia and its significant positioning in geopolitics have given rise to a noticeable burst of energy among opinion leaders worldwide. These are not only generating exciting and new research puzzles but are also bringing forth focus on compelling concerns globally, the organisers said.     

Policymakers, bureaucrats, academicians, and journalists from different spheres will join the conclave to discuss topics such as democracy's electoral vitality in the region; gross inequalities of various kinds and concerns of social justice; the emergence of a large middle class; and the rising significance of diasporas.     

The main sessions are: Model Minority? Indians in America; Electoral Quotas: Caste Reservations; Religion and Reforms: Narasimha Rao, Indian Economics and Politics; Dalit Politics; and Debating Land: Land Acquisition and Special Economic Zones.     

Some of the speakers who have confirmed their participation are Devesh Kapur, Vinay Sitapati, Gurcharan Das, T N Ninan, Salman Khurshid, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Jayant Sinha and Jairam Ramesh.     

Says Sugata Ghosh, Director (Global Academic Publishing) of OUP, about the conclave, "We are delighted to announce the inaugural session of the South Asia Conclave. This is a stepping stone to what we believe would be an ongoing debate on major geopolitical issues being deliberated on globally and in South Asia."     

The panel will be chaired by Ashutosh Varshney, professor of political science, and director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia, Brown University, and co-chaired by Pradeep Chhibber, professor of political science and director of the Institute of International Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oxford University Press South Asia Conclave Devesh Kapur Salman Khurshid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp