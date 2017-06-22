Home Business

Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in six months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.

Published: 22nd June 2017 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2017 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Panagariya, head of the government's main economic advisory body, gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2016. (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head of policy think-tank Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in the loss-making national carrier.

"Something should be happening this year," Panagariya said in response to a question on the timeline for the national carrier's privatisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp