Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in six months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.
Published: 22nd June 2017 05:33 PM | Last Updated: 22nd June 2017 05:33 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head of policy think-tank Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in the loss-making national carrier.
"Something should be happening this year," Panagariya said in response to a question on the timeline for the national carrier's privatisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.