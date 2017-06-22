HYDERABAD: Thanks to growing protectionism across the world, growth in India’s software exports is expected to slow down to 7-8 per cent in the current financial year — the lowest forecast for the industry in the last eight years. A whole array of reasons, including automation, shift in client spending to newer areas and slowing business in traditional services, is being cited for the slowdown in growth, besides the spurt in protectionist policies across the world.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday forecast a 7-8 per cent growth in export revenues and 10-11 per cent growth in domestic market revenues for the current financial year. Last year, Nasscom projected a 10-12 per cent growth in IT exports, but it grew only by 8.3 per cent to $117 billion. This will be the second consecutive year of single-digit growth for the software exports industry. Domestic business is projected to perform comparatively better on the back of improvement in financial services and high potential in digital businesses.

Matters are no better on the job front. According to Nasscom, growth in the number of new jobs is set to decline this financial year as the sector is gearing up to “adapt to changing times”. It expects only 1.5 lakh jobs to be added this year against 1.7 lakh jobs created last year. If proven true, this would be the worst performance in the past five years.

The industry body also stressed the need for re-skilling employees to sustain the growth rate and focus on new revenue streams such as digital, cloud and AI. “Compared to last year, uncertainty over various macro-economic issues such as Donald Trump policies, protectionism across the globe, visa issues etc. has decreased now and we are expecting that the same growth rate will be sustained both in the domestic market and in exports,” said R Chandrashekhar, president, Nasscom.

However, Nasscom chairman Raman Roy exuded confidence in the industry’s outlook for the year. According to him, the industry in India continues to demonstrate a sustained growth index.