CHENNAI: Real estate major Indiabulls Real Estate’s promoter group trust IBREL IBL Scheme Trust on Thursday sold nearly 3.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 662.83 crore through open market transactions. While the raised funds will be directed into business and corporate purposes, Indiabulls saw a rather large run on its stock, with share prices plunging as much as 10 per cent at the stock markets.

“IBREL IBL Scheme Trust, of which Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd is the sole beneficiary, has sold 3.3 crore shares of the company, on 22nd June 2017 at the stock exchanges, and has realised approximately Rs 662.83 crore at an average price of about Rs 200.85 per share,” said the company. As per data available with stock exchanges, IBREL IBL Scheme Trust held 4.25 crore shares, representing 8.89 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate at the end of the last fiscal.

Promoters held 50.35 per cent stake in the company as on March 31, 2017. “The sale proceeds would be used for meeting company’s funding requirements for its ongoing businesses and general corporate purposes or any other purposes as may be approved by its board,” it said.

However, stock tanked 9.76 per cent to settle at Rs 191.80 on BSE Sensex, tumbling as much as 18.53 per cent during intra-day trade to dip as low as Rs 173.15. On the NSE Nifty, shares plummeted 9.79 per cent to close at Rs 192.