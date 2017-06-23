MUMBAI: Startups got a thumbs up from none other than RBI Governor Urjit Patel, who believes that the cult of entrepreneurship is positively compensating for the slack in growth (read job losses) in the IT industry.

The low-key and reticent Patel also attempted to allay fears about the $160-billion IT industry slowdown as he wasn’t ‘overly pessimistic’ about fewer software jobs.

“I think we don’t have to be overly pessimistic at this stage. While there could be pressure on employment in some of the IT sectors, it is not necessarily in terms of literally a job destruction, but may be the growth rate is affected by what is happening,” he said.

Speaking at an IMC event here, he said the number of startups in that same space is almost compensating for most of the slowdown or job losses. Patel’s remarks come amid trade body Nasscom’s guidance that pegged export revenue growth to contract at 7-8 per cent in 2017-18 as against 8.6 per cent achieved last fiscal. He said there was a contradiction between what the reports say and what he hears from the industry. “When you talk to businesses themselves, I rarely hear about jobs destruction,” he said.

This is in stark contrast to what’s happening on the ground. In the past few months, a slew of IT firms including Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant and IBM have either announced or are reportedly mulling job cuts, aggregating to a massive reduction. Currently, the sector employs over four million directly.

Meanwhile, Patel also defended India’s open trade policies on external trade relations and advocated continuing with them, saying the country has benefited from those.

“Unequivocally, India’s position should be for an open trading system,” he said adding that we should stick to it despite the changes adopted in a few countries.

“As a $2.3 trillion economy at market exchange rates, our voice does count an for the most part, we have benefited from an open trading system,” he said.