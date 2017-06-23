NEW DELHI: In a bid to tide over financial crisis, Tata Power has approached the power ministry offering to sell 51 per cent stake in its 4,000 megawatt Mundra power project for Rs 1. The Centre wants the states and companies to sort out the issue, while it promises play the role of a facilitator.

The firm has offered to sell the stake through Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), the Tata Power unit which operates the Mundra project, to states like Gujarat that buy electricity from it. It expects to get relief for the project in the hope that the buyer would purchase power at a higher rate to fully address the under-recovery of fuel costs.

The company claimed that the project is on the verge of being rendered unviable and eventually turning into a non-performing asset.

CGPL CEO Krishna Kumar Sharma has written to the power secretary and senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, saying that the company’s financial position has deteriorated.

“I have also received a representation. It is a matter for the states and companies to sort out. As a responsible government, we are ready to play the role of a facilitator,” Piyush Goyal, power minister, told reporters.

Mundra has accumulated losses of Rs 6,457 crore compared to a paid-up equity of Rs 6,083 crore. It has an outstanding loan of Rs 10,159 crore and lenders have stopped further disbursal due to non-viability of the project, the company said in the letter.

The Mundra project, comprising five units of 800 MW each, was commissioned between 2012 and 2013. It has signed a 25-year agreements to sell electricity to utilities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra,

Haryana and Punjab.

Gujarat is the lead buyer.

The Tatas had in February 2006 won the bid for 4,000 MW Mundra project in Gujarat, quoting a price of Rs 2.26 for every unit of electricity generated. It had intended to fire the plant with coal imported from mines owned by the Tata Group in Indonesia.

In 2010, the Indonesian government said that any export of coal could be done only at prices linked to international rates.

‘No power tariff hike after GST rollout’

Power Minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post GST, saying industry associations have not sought its deferment. The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for July 1 kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country. Goyal added that there are a couple of issues raised, which will be put forth at the next meeting of the GST Council.

One of them pertains to the issue of tax on product made up of fly ash, a by-product at coal-based thermal power plants. In another development, a $240 million loan agreement to support the Andhra Pradesh Government’s 24x7 power for all scheme was inked by the Governments of India and Andhra Pradesh and the World Bank. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also signed a $140 million loan agreement for this project, which is first such in India being co-financed by the AIIB.