CHENNAI: For all the excitement surrounding the launch of the India’s biggest economic reform, there is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the most critical piece of the new regime — the preparedness of the GST Network. While the government and the organisation’s top management have repeatedly asserted that the network is ready, many, including industry bodies like Assocham and even some GST Suvidha providers, have warned otherwise.

Other issues like a pending security clearance from the Home Ministry and the planned late release of some vital software components are also raising concerns. The GST Network, a privately controlled company with 51 per cent private sector shareholding and 49 per cent government, is the nodal point where tax returns under the GST will be filed by every company with business over Rs 20 lakh.

A great part of the concern industry representatives feel are driven by whether the IT infrastructure is completely ready. Assocham for example, raised the issue of a constantly ‘down’ GSTN server during the registration window. “This raises the huge question as to whether the IT infrastructure has been appropriately tested. It also raises questions as to whether this system can survive in the GST era when it had undergone maintenance during the second phase of migration when the traffic was restricted only to migration,” Secretary General D S Rawat pointed out.

Other issues have been raised by the GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) themselves. A group of 34 companies contracted to provide the IT infrastructure needed for GSTN, GSPs have complained about the tight schedule.

One GSP Express contacted said that while the government and GSTN have given them the specifications for the software, GSPs would “get the APIs for the software only as late as June 29. This will make it very difficult because we have to get it up and running before the first filing is made. It is good that there is an extension of deadline for the first two months.”

APIs (application program interfaces) are used to develop software for GST related programs for businesses. While the GSTN has been releasing API specifications in a staggered manner, without the live API to be provided on June 29, no software testing can be done. “This makes the window for software testing very small and bugs are sure to come,” said a senior GSP board member.

Another issue is the pending security clearance from the Home Ministry for GSTN, which is yet to come. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has dismissed that this would be an issue, brushing it off as a “procedural matter”. Jaitley has also firmly ruled out any delay in the rollout and GSTN officials like chairman Navin Kumar have said that the GSTN is infrastructurally ready and that allegations of unprepardness are “unfounded”, pointing out that the network performed well all through the registration window, when 66 lakh business registered on it out of 80 lakh odd assessees.