NEW DELHI: Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT), a traders’ body, will organise 100 GST clinics across the country to familiarize traders with the new indirect tax regime, which will be in place from July 1.CAIT said it is working with HDFC Bank, Tally Solutions and Mastercard for the endeavour, which will attempt to reach out to six crore traders.

“The first phase of the nationwide awareness campaign will begin on July 1 and will help the trading community ‘s transition smoothly from the current tax regime to Goods and Services Tax,” CAIT said.

The clinics will inform traders about the basics of GST, the designated role of technology for its compliance, requisite information about mandatory compliance obligations, linkage of digital payments with GST and the changes required to make business compatible with its provisions.

CAIT’s National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that because large number of traders are unaware of core issues including compliance which has led to a situation of utter confusion and unnecessary panic, the clinic will ease the situation.

The Clinics will be held in offices of trade associations, HDFC Bank branches or markets easily accessible to traders. However, CAIT raised concerns on GST pertaining to lower tax slabs for various items capped under higher rate, levy of tax on branded food grain and pulses, seeking deferment of e-way bill provision and applicability of Harmonized System of Nomenclature code for at least six months and a declaration for first nine months from July 1 as interim period.