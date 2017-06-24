CHENNAI: With the impending rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) just a week away, chartered accountants and other tax professionals feel that most of the procedural concerns have been straightened out and “all that remains is to hit the road running.”

V Murali, chairman of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and former chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), pointed out that a major challenge, especially for small businesses, is hiring the right people for the job. “Many small businesses till now had no clue about what their accountants were filing for them. Some do not even know what passwords their accountant uses for their accounts. This kind of risk cannot be taken under the GST regime. They have to hire people with the proper domain knowledge,” he stated.

The transition is set to be a bonanza in terms of new jobs created in the taxation and accounting segment, point out experts. Professional bodies like the ones mentioned above have also put in a lot of efforts in training their members and clients to ensure a smooth transition. According to Nilesh S. Vikamsey, President, ICAI, a lot of training and awareness creation has taken place. “ICAI has decided to open GST Sahayata Desk at 200 locations including at its Regional Councils/Branches/ CPE Chapters to facilitate small businessmen, representatives of trade and industry, and public at large vis-a-vis the upcoming GST,” he stated in his president’s message released this month.

However, not everyone is confident of smooth sailing. Many, according to chartered accountants Express spoke to, are worried that compliance to a brand new tax regime will see a plethora of problems. “But, we cannot keep postponing transitions like these. It is only when we begin actually working under the regime that we will know what is working and what isn’t. Initial compliance costs will definitely go up and some tinkering might need to done on invoice patterns for different businesses. But, we have to hit the road running,” said Murali.

Another worry is the system for availing input credit and the preparedness of the IT infrastructure. “If firms want to claim the input credit, their vendors also need to be highly reliable and compliant.”