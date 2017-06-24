NEW DELHI: Auto major Ford India has recalled 39,315 units of Fiesta Classic and the previous-generation Figo models made at its Chennai plant in India to rectify faulty power assisted steering hose.

The recall affects units of both models, two of the most popular in the Ford India stable, manufactured in the Chennai plant between 2004 and 2012. The company, through its dealers, will replace the high pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles, a company statement said.

Ford also added that it remains committed to delivering world-class quality vehicles to its customers and this voluntary safety recall is part of that commitment.

In a bid to increase road safety standards, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had introduced the Voluntary Code on Vehicle Recall effective from July 1, 2012. The code addresses potential issues that exist in motor vehicles that do not meet safety requirements due to a manufacturing defect and subsequent remedial actions. Put together after a consensus was arrived at with member automobile companies over 18 months, the code places the onus on the manufacturer to recall a defective vehicle be it a two-wheeler, car or a commercial vehicle. SIAM had indicated that should the government draw up an alternate mandatory code, it will not be averse.

This is not the first such recall by Ford India, which had recalled 1,66,021 units of Figo and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose. In 2016, Ford recalled around 42,300 units of hatchback Figo and sedan Figo Aspire to fix a software glitch, with potential to malfunction of airbags during a collision.

In November 2015, the US auto major had to recall 16,444 units of compact SUV EcoSport in India to fix faulty rear twist beam bolt, a part in vehicle’s suspension. Other OEMs, including Honda Cars and Volkswagen have also made recalls this year.