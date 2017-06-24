NEW DELHI: The GST Council Secretariat post July 1, will have a critical role to play. The success of resolving any issues quickly and amicably between the states and the centre depends upon it. So does resolving any other unforeseen issue that could be detrimental to the success of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

The GST Council is a powerful body, but for it to take decisions, the secretariat has to be quick to bring these issues before it. “We have done it till now and are confident that the team is capable of maintaining the same pace even after July 1. It could even be faster, since we expect less issues to work on,” says a senior officials in the GST Secretariat.

The Union Cabinet had approved the creation of the GST Council Secretariat in September last year, with its office at New Delhi and appointment of the Secretary (Revenue) as the Ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

The Cabinet had also approved setting up the post of Additional Secretary to the GST Council in the GST Council Secretariat (at the level of Additional Secretary), and four posts of Commissioner in the GST Council Secretariat (at the level of Joint Secretary). The entire cost of maintaining the GST Council Secretariat is borne by the Central Government. The GST Council Secretariat has officers on deputation from both the Central and State Governments.

GST implementation in the country beyond July 1 will require the best of minds in the secretariat to assess and review the cases, as it comes before the GST Council.

It will be called upon to demonstrate the highest levels of financial and technical understanding of the issues that come up and provide the Council with the best of suggestions to resolve them, a Resident Commissioner of the Western State at Delhi said.

There has been a strong demand for more GST Secretariats in the States to help resolve the day-to-day issues.

“There is no need for that, since everyone will be connected through GST Network. Further, many state and central government department and ministries have opened up special centers to resolve queries that any individual might have… but it is a matter only the GST Council can decide,” said a senior officer in GST Secretariat.The biggest challenge for the GST Secretariat will be during the initial first 12 months, feel Tax experts. Once it starts working, the issues before the secretariat will start dwindling and it will be left to deal with very minor issues before the GST Council, said Jitender Parmar, an independent Tax expert.