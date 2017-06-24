MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor SS Mundra on Friday said migration to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) is likely to increase banks’ provisioning requirements by 30 per cent, putting additional pressure on the already fund-starved banks to raise growth capital.

Banks will have to comply with Ind-AS for financial statements for accounting periods beginning from April 2018.

He asked banks to be opportunistic in raising capital to meet the additional capital requirements arising from the new accounting norms.

“Banks need to take steps like arranging funds from majority shareholders, accession markets, selling off non-core assets and also realign the asset base to stay away from riskier assets,” Mundra said.

Talking about the trillions of stressed assets in the banking system, Mundra said bad loans have proved to be a tremendous drain on the economy and have constrained the banks’ ability to intermediate.

“While steps are currently afoot to resolve the stressed assets issue, it is important for each stakeholder to learn the right lessons. Banks must also improve their risk management capabilities as it is critical to their survival,” he added.