NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries and British Petroleum (BP) have withdrawn a three-year-old arbitration case against the government filed over delays in gas price revision.

A BP spokesperson confirmed on Friday, that the legal challenge has been withdrawn.

This allows both companies to fix marketing and pricing of the natural gas they produce from newer fields in the deep sea. The two companies have also announced an investment H40,000 crore by 2022, in deep sea project.

RIL had also lost an arbitration proceeding, when it failed to name arbitrators within stipulated time, on a case against Ministry of Oil and Gas taking away five of its KG-D6 block discoveries.

However, two more arbitration by RIL are yet to be resolved -- one against the government disallowing recovery of certain cost because the partners did not drill their committed number of wells leading to output lagging targets by a large margin.