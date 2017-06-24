MUMBAI: Tata Steel on Friday sold its entire stake in group firm Tata Motors Ltd through a block deal approximately valued at Rs 3,700 crore.

Prior to this, Tata Steel held roughly 2.9 per cent stake in Tata Motors, with share prices on BSE at Rs 453.10 per share. Following the transaction, Tata Sons’ voting rights in Tata Motors will be in excess of 30 per cent.

Tata Steel, which informed the bourses about the stake sale last week, is expected to use the money to pare its Rs 72,367 crore debt, as on March, 2017.

However, according to brokerage CLSA, Tata Steel’s consolidated debt is likely to rise further to Rs 79,700 crore by the end of the current financial year, putting its debt to equity ratio at 2:1.

The company has also been in dialogue with German steel and materials conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG and other firms exploring opportunities for a joint venture in Europe since last year, in order to cut losses amid a global supply glut. The company had also made a Rs 3,627-crore one-time settlement for a pension scheme to turn its UK operations viable.