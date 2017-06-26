CHENNAI: That the prices of essential commodities would rise after the Goods and Services Tax regime kicks in is a misplaced notion, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Sunday. Seeking to dispel such fears, she said no fresh rates would be imposed on those goods that have already come under tax ambit.

“There is no separate explanation to the public and another for traders. It is all the same. The price of essential commodities will not rise (post GST),” she told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on GST organised for traders.

Over the past few days, several conferences were conducted for the benefit of the trader community, in which an official equal to the rank of Central Excise Commissioner takes part to address the queries raised by the traders.

“Conferences were conducted in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Tiruchirappalli”, she said.

Noting that traders can also get trained at various offices of chartered accountants, she said the government also conducts conferences on GST in partnership with various Chambers of Commerce.

“Those officials who had undergone training on GST are also appointed in every district (of the state) for the benefit of traders”, the minister said.

The government has said that GST could add two percentage points to economic growth.

It is termed as India’s most ambitious tax reform, creates a single economic zone with common indirect taxes.

It is expected to be launched at midnight of June 30 in the Central hall of Parliament.