MUMBAI: Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), a relatively new investment opportunity in the country, is gaining traction with investors looking to switch from traditional investment vehicles, which have been showcasing lacklustre performance.

SIPs could double over the next two years in volume as well as value, says a new report by brokerage Geojit Financial Services.

SIP allows one to invest in a mutual fund by making smaller periodic investments (monthly or quarterly) instead of a heavy, one-off payment.

With investors becoming more aware of the benefits of SIPs over traditional asset classes, SIPs have trebled in the past three years to Rs 4,580 crore.

The 42 mutual funds in the country together have 1.4 crore SIP accounts worth Rs 4,584 crore. In May this year alone, MFs witnessed as much as 5 lakh SIP folios being added.

“The monthly inflow of SIPs, which stood at Rs 1,206 crore in March 2014, rose to Rs 3,989 crore in March 2017. Likewise, active SIP accounts grew from 51.96 lakh in March 2014 to 1.4 crore in May 2017,” the report notes.

According to Renjith R G, associate director at Geojit Financial Services, investors are increasingly coming to equity markets through the SIP route. This has led to a spike in SIP folios in the past year and the trend is likely to gather speed over the next couple of years.

Geojit, a leading distributor of mutual fund products, has a SIP book of Rs 100 crore. Renjith expects the monthly SIP inflows to double to Rs 10,000 crore from the present Rs 4,584 crore over the next couple of years.

The main triggers for the growth cited are the rising awareness about SIPs among investors, the continuing market rally performance of schemes, and falling returns from traditional savings options.

According to Amfi data, the Rs 19.04 lakh crore AUM industry has seen massive outflows in April and May this year at Rs 64,692 crore and Rs 40,711 crore, respectively.