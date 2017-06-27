MUMBAI: One lakh crore rupees is the amount India’s 1,000-odd companies could have borrowed in FY17, but did not. The bad news is, the trend, not to take debt or seek less, could continue this fiscal, as firms are exploring alternate channels including asset sale, according to SBI Research.

Of the 1,000, the top 10 borrowers accounted for over one-third of the decline in borrowings at Rs 33,571 crore. The decline in debt levels confirms the historic low bank credit growth of 5.1 per cent in FY17. Lower debt generally indicates healthier capital position, but in this case it’s negative as private investments have dried up in the recent past following years of animal spirits unleashed by corporates.

“This could either be perceived as lower debt utilisation levels or prepayment through internal accruals or through asset sale,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser, SBI adding that other reasons could be QIP or private equity participation or lower loan demand could be due to operational and financial restructuring, repayments, equity conversion by lenders.

According to Ghosh, the deleveraging trend could continue with companies putting up non-core assets on the block. Take Tata group, for example, which identified non-core businesses like drug discovery firm Advinus Therapeutics, fertiliser business, Tata Ceramics, and others for divestment.

The outstanding loan funds as on FY15 stood at Rs 22.8 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 26.5 lakh crore in FY17. This was Rs 24.2 lakh crore in FY16.

However, taken as a whole, according to the annual results of about 3,000 listed entities for FY17, there was an eight per cent increase on a CAGR basis in loan funds outstanding over FY15.But, many corporates reported contraction in loan outstanding in FY17 over FY16.

“About 1,000 entities in aggregate (excluding banks and finance companies) reported a decline in loan to the extent of Rs 1 lakh crore,” said Ghosh.

Debt contraction can either be through repayments, equity conversion or restructuring he says adding “top 10 entities saw a decline of Rs 33,000 crore”.