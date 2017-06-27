NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry will review 62 special economic zones (SEZ) including Cochin Port Trust as the review committee feels the developers have failed to show interest in moving forward with the projects.

“As such, it seems that the developers are not interested in the projects. The matter is placed before the Board of Approval (BoA) for further directions,” according to an agenda note under circulation for review meeting scheduled on July 3.

Cochin Port Trust, which had planned to set up Free Trade and Warehousing Zones (FTWZ) in Kerala, has expressed its inability to proceed with the project. SEZs, which emerged as major export hubs in the country, started lost out, after imposition of minimum alternate tax (MAT) and dividend distribution tax (DDT).

The development commissioner of Cochin SEZ has recommended for cancellation of this project, sources in Commerce Ministry said.

The developers have not requested for extension of their letter of approval (LoA), under which they can seek more time to execute their projects, the matter will be placed before the BoA for further directions, sources added.

Commerce secretary Rita Teaotia, who heads the BoA, deals with issues related with SEZs.

The government has approved 421 special economic zones, of which 218 are operational as on May 1. As on March 31, SEZs have attracted investments worth Rs 4.23 lakh crore and generated employment for 17.31 lakh people. Exports from SEZs grew nearly 12 per cent to Rs 5.24 lakh crore in 2016-17.