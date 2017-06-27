NEW DELHI: E-commerce companies have got a major relief with the government deferring the key provisions in the goods and services tax (GST), which will be rolled out from July 1, the finance ministry said on Monday.

While making payment to suppliers on payments of goods or services in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh, under the GST, the tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) provisions will not apply on e-commerce companies and exemption has been given from registration to small businesses selling on e-commerce platform.

Based on the feedback received from trade and industry, the government has decided to defer the implementation of provision relating to TDS (Section 51) and TCS (Section 52) of the CGST/State GST Act 2017, with the objective of ensuring smooth rollout of GST, the finance ministry said.

While it is not clear how long will this deferment apply, sources in the finance ministry said this could be for a minimum of three months. However, this would require the GST Council’s approval.

This provision has been kept in abeyance, the statement said. “This step has been taken to provide more time for persons liable to deduct tax at source/e-commerce companies and their suppliers to prepare for the historic tax reform,” it added.

The benefit of this decision is expected to promote the small and medium businesses, which depend on e-commerce for their business. Small businesses with turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh will also not be required to register themselves under the GST for selling goods or services through the e-commerce portal.

These companies and individuals supplying goods or services through electronic commerce operator liable to collect tax at source, but with the decision to defer the implementation of the provision, they would not be required to obtain registration immediately.

