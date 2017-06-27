NEW DELHI: A subsidiary of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has secured orders worth Rs 2,552 crore across business segments.

The orders have been bagged by its construction arm, L&T Construction.

"The transportation infrastructure and water effluent treatment businesses have jointly bagged an EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) order worth Rs 1,223 crore from Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd (AITL)," the company said in a statement today.

The scope of work includes construction of roads, drains, bridges, potable water network, sewage and common effluent treatment plants, among others, in the Bidkin industrial area of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

This is the second mega order in this category received by L&T Construction after the prestigious Dholera SIR Infrastructure project of Gujarat.

The water and effluent treatment business has also won an EPC order worth Rs 1,329 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for implementation of the Surya Regional Bulk Water Supply scheme for western sub-region of Mumbai.

L&T, an Indian multinational, is into technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 17 billion in revenue and operates in over 30 countries