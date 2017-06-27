CHENNAI: India’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., (MSIL) might well develop production constraints going forward because of a problem of plenty, according to analyst reports.

HSBC Global Research, in a report following a meeting with MSIL chairman R C Bhargava, pointed out that the firm might not maintain a steady sales volume in the future -- not due to demand contraction, but because of limited production capacities.

According to the brokerage firm, MSIL’s capacity constraints will remain visible not only in the next few quarters, but through all of 2018-19. While the company’s new plant in Gujarat will become operational only by the end of next year. And, will likely “... produce only 25,000-30,000 vehicles in the next financial year.” Inadequate supply, HSBC added, may eventually slow down overall sales volume and earnings growth.

“It is not just that existing capacity might not keep pace with existing sales growth, but MSIL has been very successful with recent models and has many more in the pipeline. This might add to a strain on production,” said a senior analyst. Maruti Suzuki has indicated that a larger SUV might be launched in the next few quarters.

“You have to understand however, that this will be very short-term, because their new plant will come into operation very soon. We also have to remember that this is a problem of plenty, arising partly because MSIL’s new models have been quite successful,” said another industry expert.