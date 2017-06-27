NEW DELHI: The World Bank will offer India a $250-million loan to help re-skilling as part of its aid to ‘Skill India’ project. The loan is aimed to support the skill development of youth in the country, said a statement by the World Bank.

Skill India Mission Operation (SIMO) is a six-year programme in support of the Indian government’s National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017-23). SIMO will be implemented through the National Skill Development Mission and will specifically target labour market entrants .

“The $250 million, SIMO approved by the World Bank board of executive directors, will increase the market relevance of short-term skill development programmes (3-12 months or up to 600 hours) at the national and state level,” the statement said.

The programme will benefit approximately 15,000 trainers and 3,000 assessors, it added. It will help 8.8 million youth with better job opportunities.

The loan will be used for a programme, that will provide skill training to adults in 15-59 years of age, both underemployed and unemployed. It will also include the 1.2 crore youngsters in the age group of 15-29 years who are entering the labour market every year.

According to an official skill gap analysis, India will need an extra 109 million skilled workers in 24 key sectors by 2022.

