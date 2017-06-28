NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: With General Motors India’s dealers still unsatisfied with the settlement offers being made by the company, several took to the streets to protest on Tuesday, saying that thousands of jobs are set to be lost because of the firm’s decision to pull out of India. They have also demanded that the government get involved in the issue.

While GM’s dealers alleged that the company had not been dealing with them in “good faith”, the apex dealership association – Federation of Automobile Dealership Associations (FADA) is looking to resolve things amicably, according to sources in the body.

However, the source also added that there are already plans afoot to take the OEM to court if satisfactory outcomes are not arrived at.

According to dealers, GM is offering a compensation of around 10 per cent of investment, which they say is unacceptable.

Other conditions reportedly tacked on are also viewed as unsatisfactory, including the rider that a dealer who does not accept its offer by July 15 would get only 50 per cent of the compensation amount being offered and none, if the offer is not accepted by September 15.

A major gripe however, is that the company reportedly continued to tell dealers that they had big plans for India over the last few years. The company had announced a $1 billion investment in India to enhance manufacturing operations and roll out 10 locally-produced models over the next five years in 2015.

However, in January this year, the firm announced it will put on hold its India investments and said it would stop catering to the Indian market.