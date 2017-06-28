A woman holds her smart phone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration. | Reuters

CHENNAI: Google India is set to expand its programmes aimed at improving the digital penetration levels of small and medium businesses (SMB) through a range of separate initiatives. According to Google, which released a joint study with KPMG, rising penetration and greater uptake for digital solutions by SMBs could help increase their contribution to India’s GDP by 10 percentage points, taking it up to 46-48 per cent by 2020.

The report also said that one of the reasons that many SMBs haven’t gotten on the digital bandwagon is due to a lack of understanding of the benefits of digital technologies and technical skill. To improve this aspect, Google is set to expand its ‘Digital Unlocked’ program.

The offline training is being conducted with FICCI and over the next three years, 5,000 workshops will be held in 40 Indian cities.

The online training comprises a set of 90 self-paced video tutorials, curated specifically for India.

The tutorials cover a set of topics ranging from building a web presence and driving online growth to reaching customers over mobile and video. The trainings are certified by Google, Indian School of Business and FICCI.

“India has 400 million internet users, and this has had a impact on how people consume information, connect with one another and find businesses. We see the internet as a great force that breaks down barriers of language and location,” said Shalini Girish, director (Marketing Solutions), Google.