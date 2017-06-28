MUMBAI: ICICI Bank gave its chief executive officer and managing director Chanda Kochhar a massive 63 per cent jump in remuneration in FY17, according to the bank’s latest annual report.

The move further widens the gap in payouts between public and private sector lenders. The country’s largest bank SBI pays its topmost executive a relatively lower sum as annual compensation and this has been the trend for quite some time.

As of March 2017, Kochhar’s total remuneration jumped to Rs 7.8 crore, including a performance bonus of Rs 2.2 crore, while allowances nearly doubled.

A year before, it was lower at Rs 4.8 crore, with Kochhar forgoing her performance bonus as the bank’s net profit tanked 13 per cent during FY16.

YES Bank’s MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, too, got himself the highest raise with his compensation surging 21 per cent to Rs 6.9 crore during FY17.

However, salary hikes among other players has been moderate. For instance, Axis Bank’s MD and CEO Shikha Sharma’s remuneration shot up by five per cent, while HDFC Bank’s MD Aditya Puri’s salary rose a mere 3.3 per cent to Rs 10 crore even as the bank’s net profit grew 18 per cent in FY17.

Experts say the gap is wide between public and private peers as executives in private companies are entitled with premium stock options and are given hefty bonuses, besides performance-linked incentives as a share of the company’s profits.

But, it rarely trickles down to the rest of the staff. For instance, an Express analysis of 20 BSE Sensex firms last year showed that the average pay ratio of CEO/CMD to median workers was a massive 318 to one, which means it would take 318 employees to equal what a CEO makes in one year.

Kochhar joined the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) as a management trainee and she handled project appraisal, monitoring and evaluated various projects.