Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India. (File photo | Reuters)

MUMBAI: India's largest container port JNPT today asked operator AP Moller-Maersk to divert traffic of its terminal hit by the ransomware attack to other two units after operations slowed.

"There is a slowdown in operations at the GTI Terminal and we have to reduce the impact on the exim trade. So, we have asked them to divert traffic to the other two terminals," a senior port official told PTI.

The impacted terminal handles 4,500 containers per day on both the export and import front, the official said, adding that the other two terminals operated by DP World and one by state-owned JNPT itself have the capacity to handle the extra volumes.

The port, which consists of three terminals at present, has a capacity to handle 4.5 million standard container units and GTI Terminal has a 1.8 million TEU capacity.

TEU is short for twenty foot equivalent unit and measures the capacity of a container ship and terminal. The official explained that only that part of the cargo where documentation has been done in advance is being handled at the APM operated-GTI Terminal on a manual basis.

He said that many a time, the trade does the filing work for a consignment on the system up to 48 hours in advance, hinting that the impact will be felt more as time progresses.

"Right now, we understand that it is a global issue at a group level where 75 ports have been affected. This is being addressed by the company and we do not know how long it would take to resolve the issue," the official said.

The JNPT official further said the port has made available excess parking space for the container traffic within the port premises and Dronagiri at Cidco.

The same group APM, which also operates a port in Gujarat, today confirmed that it has been partially impacted.

"AP Moller-Maersk was hit as part of a global cyber attack affecting multiple sites and business units. There has been a partial impact at APM Terminals (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd). We are responding to the situation to limit the impact and uphold operations," a spokesperson said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Maersk Line also confirmed that APM Terminals has been impacted at a number of ports.

"We continue to assess and manage the situation to minimise the impact on our operations, customers and partners from the current situation. Business continuity plans are being implemented and prioritised," it said.

The shipping ministry had also confirmed that operations at one of the terminals at JNPT have been impacted.

"The Ministry of Shipping and JNPT are alive to the situation and are taking steps to ensure minimum disturbance to trade, transporters and more importantly, local citizens," it said in a statement.

National Cyber Security coordinator Gulshan Rai is headed for JNPT to help in firefight operations.

Firms that have been hit by the attack, which comes within a month of a similar 'WannaCry' malware, include Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft, global advertising giant WPP Group and multiple institutions in Ukraine, including its central bank and an international airport.