NEW DELHI: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said people and traders might face some difficulties in the initial days of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out, but in the long run the new indirect tax regime would help cut tax evasion and check price rise.

He also said the GST Council may look to bring real estate under GST by next year and revisit taxing of petroleum products under the new regime in one or two years.

Jaitley said that while negotiating with the states on GST there were some “tough” issues like petroleum and potable alcohol on which states were unwilling to leave their taxation powers.

“If we insisted on that, then the deal would have been broken. The Constitution amendment provides that petroleum products can be taxed under GST as and when the GST Council decides. And, once GST is implemented, in 1-2 years once again the Council will get opportunity to revisit it,” he added.

While products like kerosene, naphtha and LPG will be under GST, five items including crude oil, diesel and petrol have been excluded.