NEW DELHI / CHENNAI: The United States is keen to improve trade relations with India and expects the latter to create jobs in America, US President Donald Trump said after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump also called for the removal of “barriers” for the export of US goods into India, saying this will help reduce the trade deficit.

“I look forward to working with you to create jobs in our countries, to grow our economies and to create a trading relationship that is fair and reciprocal,” Trump said.

Highlighting India’s role in creating jobs, Trump said SpiceJet’s recent order for 100 new aircraft from Boeing would support thousands of American jobs. “We’re also looking forward to exporting more American energy to India as your economy grows, including major long-term contracts to purchase American natural gas, which are being negotiated, and we will sign them. Trying to get the price up a little bit.”

India Inc responded enthusiastically to the first bilateral meeting between Modi and Trump. According to industry chambers, the meeting has been a success and it will take economic cooperation to a higher level by instilling a fair amount of confidence in the partnership between the two countries.

The mutual commitment by the two nations to step up market access in information technology and other sectors is a big positive for the $150-billion Indian software and services industry, said Assocham.

Another positive, according to Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat, is the commitment to strengthen cooperation to address excess capacity in industrial sectors.

Steps toward expediting regulatory issues would also be of a great help to the Indian pharmaceutical industry which has been facing several problems at the end of the US FDA, he noted.

Ficci President Pankaj Patel said, “We are glad that the confidence in the US-India partnership is reinstated during Modi’s meetings with President Donald Trump and there is a commitment to intensify the economic cooperation as well as advance the principles of free and fair trade.”

Patel added that the US continues to recognise India as a major defence and energy partner and that the two countries will work together to leverage new opportunities for collaboration in these sectors.