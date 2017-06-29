CHENNAI: SAIC Motor Corp., China’s largest automaker, is set to open operations in the India market by 2019, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

While the investment going into the launch has not been revealed and will depend upon where the company decides to build its cars, the company plans to revive the iconic Morris Garages (MG) brand with eco-friendly models.

SAIC will be the first Chinese auto firm to enter India from the world’s biggest auto market by sales volume. Earlier this year, Korean auto giant Kia Motors had announced that it would enter the Indian market and hold a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and invest around $1.1 billion into its India operations.

While SAIC’s entry has been reported for a while, the company is yet to finalise where and how it will manufacture its cars — whether from a greenfield project for by taking over General Motors’ Halol plant.

The company has also established its fully-owned subsidiary, MG Motor India, and appointed Rajeev Chaba as its president and managing director.

While SAIC has not revealed its strategy for the market, it has revealed that it will deliver environment friendly mobility solutions under the MG brand, which originated as an iconic British racing sports brand in 1924, evolving into a modern-day innovative brand through the last 93 years.

“As a new-age auto company focused on innovation and technology, the company offers various solutions and technological capabilities required in the development of ‘New Energy Vehicles’, to cater to the changing needs of global customers and the overall ecosystem,” SAIC said.