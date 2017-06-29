NEW DELHI: The government today hiked the GST rate for the construction sector to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, but removed land value from computation of tax liability.

While notifying the tax rates for central GST, IGST and Union Territory GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) tweaked the tax rate and the mode for calculation.

Construction of complex, building, civil structure, including a complex or building intended for sale to a buyer, wholly or partly, will attract a GST rate of 18 per cent.

GST, however, will not be imposed on fully constructed properties, where completion certificate as been issued by competent authority.

The GST Council had in May decided to levy 12 per cent GST on construction of a complex, building, civil structure or intended for sale to a buyer, wholly or partly. The value of land was to be included in the amount on which tax was to be calculated. The council, sources said, is likely to give a post-facto approval to changes in the GST rate schedule for the construction sector.