NEW DELHI: Engineering exporters body EEPC India today said the 'Petya' malware will impact the country's shipments to nations affected by the cyber attack by disrupting traffic at the ports, including the JNPT in Mumbai.

EEPC India Chairman T S Bhasin said JNPT being impacted by the malware attack "has serious consequences for the country's exports, since the operations of loading and unloading get hit not only from the originating ports but also at the destinations of the shipments".

"Not only our shipments get delayed for loading at JNPT in Mumbai, but with over a dozen countries affected by the computer malware, the impact would be serious and long felt, as there would be clogging of the cargo. Ironically, the cyber attack has come about when the Indian exports were on a revival path," Bhasin said.

Industry body Assocham too said the government should dedicate massive resources for securing the country's IT systems and forge a powerful global alliance which could immediately swing into action.

"Halting of the container movement at the JNPT, Mumbai following global cyber attack is a big warning as to how India is no more insulated from such deadly computer viruses which are unleashed to hit the lifeline of the economy," Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said. He said it is time massive resources were committed both by the government, large and critical public sector entities like port authorities, airports, railways and the corporate sector firms across a wide spectrum of sectors for securing our systems against such cyber attacks.

One of the terminals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) port has been impacted by the 'Petya' malware, prompting the authorities to contain the disruption in fire- fighting mode. The attack, which comes within weeks of a similar cyber attack called WannaCry, has been spreading through Europe, and seems to be making its way into India.