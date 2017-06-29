NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday notified the amended rules to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar number with permanent account number (PAN) with effect from July 1. It has also made quoting of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar or the enrolment ID a must at the time of applying for PAN. The income tax department had recently simplified the procedure for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

Responding to grievances of taxpayers regarding difficulties in linking PAN with Aadhaar as their names did not match in both systems (e.g., names with initials in one and expanded initials in another), the I-T department had come out with a solution. Taxpayers can go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link on the Left Pane­— Link Aadhaar. As many as 2.07 crore taxpayers have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN. There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.

The revenue department has stated that “every person who has been allotted PAN as on July 1, 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-Section (2) of Section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the principal director general of income tax (systems) or DGIT (systems)”. But, this was opposed by a few who claimed it violated their privacy and filed a case in the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, the apex court had upheld the validity of an I-T Act provision making Aadhaar mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and ITR filing. However, it gave a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on July 7.



However, based on the observation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had said the linking of Aadhaar with PAN will be a “must” for filing of income tax returns (ITR) and obtaining PAN from July 1.