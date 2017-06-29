MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 30,834.32 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 30,910.97 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 30,979.62 points, up by 145.30 points, or 0.47 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which closed at 9,491.25 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 9,537.65 points, up by 46.40 points or 0.49 per cent on Thursday.



The Indian equity markets had continued with their losing streak for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors remained spooked ahead of derivatives expiry and execution of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST).



According to market observers, negative global cues, outflow of foreign funds and heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, oil and gas as well as FMCG stocks dampened investors' sentiments.



The Sensex was down by 123.93 points or 0.40 per cent at the Wednesday's closing.



In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 31,000.48 points and a low of 30,798.70 points. The Nifty too, was down by 20.15 points or 0.21 per cent.



On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend.



Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.58 per cent, Hang Seng was up by 0.85 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.63 per cent.



China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.26 per cent.



Nasdaq closed in green, up by 1.41 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.63 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.