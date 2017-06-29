NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information Technology and Law, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Wednesday allayed fears of cyber attack and its impact on Indian establishments, saying the government is keeping a close vigil on the ransomware attack that has hit Europe.

Prasad maintained that there is no large-scale impact on the country as yet, but has cautioned state-owned firms to be “vigilant” while securing digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the two-day National Convention on Digitalization, the minister said the government was in constant touch with International Agencies, taking swift initiatives like setting up specialised Community Emergency Response Teams for vital sectors and stationing cyber experts in all departments.

Meanwhile, the GST Network said that its operations have not been affected and registrations have been going on smoothly.GSTN chief executive Prakash Kumar said the IT company has taken all necessary precautions to prevent such ransomware attacks and all data are safe.

With two days left for the GST rollout, Kumar assured stakeholders full safety of data, saying “there is nothing to worry”. Under the new indirect tax regime GST, GSTN will be handling the mammoth IT back office and storing data of over three billion invoices a month.