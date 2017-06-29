NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, expects Open Acreage Licensing (OAL) to accelerate exploration activities in the country as investors express their interest in areas, which they feel have prospects without waiting for formal bidding.

The minister on Wednesday launched National Data Repository (NDR) and Open Acreage Licensing Process under the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy. He said that the two programmes would facilitate making business decisions pertaining to investment in our upstream sector more effective.

“Going forward, the government remains committed to making sustained and significant efforts to liberalise the sector by simplifying processes, increasing market access and bringing developments in the technology domain with the aim to enhance the efficiency of our oil and gas industry,” said Pradhan.

NDR is an integrated data repository of the Indian sedimentary basins, in line with the Digital India initiative. It is the key facilitator for the new exploration policy, as it offers data to domestic and foreign oil companies of about 3.14 million sq km of sedimentary basin.

“These decisions will go a long way towards reducing import dependence and achieving India’s quest for energy security,” said Sudhir Mathur, acting CEO, Cairn India. The policy will also reiterate government’s commitment to reducing administrative and regulatory burden.

The OAL programme permits investors to select blocks of their choice and submit an Expression of Interest Provisions like single license to explore all forms of hydrocarbons, no cess on domestic crude oil production will improve investments.