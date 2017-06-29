CHENNAI: Chennai-based automobile major TVS Motor Company has entered into a partnership with Sri Lankan distribution player Abans Auto for the export and sale of its 200 cc passenger three wheeler, TVS King, in Sri Lanka. According to the firm, it will leverage Abans Auto’s network of over 200 showrooms and appointed dealers around Sri Lanka. Abans Finance will also provide finance schemes to the customers of TVS.

“Abans Group is an ideal platform for TVS King to gain acceptance in the country. At TVS Motor Company, we place immense focus on customer centricity and quality and we are confident that we have partnered right for our foray into Sri Lanka,” said R Dilip, senior VP (International Business), TVS Motor.

Behman Pestonjee, managing director, Abans added that the King would be an ideal model for Sri Lanka.

“The TVS King is ideally suited for Sri Lankan conditions, and far superior to the competition, with an affordable price, together with financial assistance given to prospective buyers through Abans Finance, we are confident that it will market well in our country,” he said.

The TVS King, which comes with Twin Head lamps (35 watts) will be priced at 691,850 Lankan Rupees.