Central Depository Services shares surge 80 percent on market debut
By Reuters | Published: 30th June 2017 10:50 AM |
Last Updated: 30th June 2017 10:50 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Shares in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd surged as much as 80 percent in their trading debut on Friday, after raising 5.2 billion rupees ($80.43 million) in India's most heavily over-subscribed initial public offering this year.
The shares were up 71 percent at 255.20 rupees by 0440 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO price of 149 rupees.
The IPO was subscribed almost 170 times, the biggest demand for a new share offering this year.