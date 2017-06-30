CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has received shareholders’ approval to raise money by issuing up to 130.11 crore shares to the public shares by way of public issue, rights issue, shares to employees, preferential issue and / or private placement, the bank said on Thursday.

Shareholders also approved issue of up to 39.78 crore equity shares on preferential basis to the Government of India, it added.

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting on Wednesday, MD and CEO R Subramaniakumar said there were green shoots of revival in FY17, the statement noted.

It said the bank’s net losses came down by 46 per cent in the second half of FY17 compared to the same period in FY16. Losses for the full year (FY17), however, were a tad higher at Rs 3,417 crore against Rs 2,897 crore for FY16, it said.

Recovery in non-performing asset (NPA) accounts for FY17 was significantly higher at Rs 8,710 crore against Rs 5,872 crore in FY16. The bank’s net NPA was brought down to Rs 19,749.32 crore at 13.99 per cent against Rs 19,213 crore at 11.89 per cent a year ago, it added.

Subramaniakumar said the bank would focus on business growth through a balanced approach to credit growth. IOB would drive credit growth in retail and MSME space balanced with quality lending in large corporate and mid-corporate portfolio and increase in fee-based income, it noted.