A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rollout from midnight tonight, overhauling India's convoluted indirect taxation system and unifying the USD 2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market.

GST, which is set to replace more than a dozen central and state levies like factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in the 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third largest economy.

Here are the live updates:

9:00 pm

Parliament illuminated ahead of the launch of GST, the much-awaited tax regime in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Shekhar Yadav)

8:35 pm

GST Council cuts rates on certain tractor parts to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. - PTI

8:25 pm

Finance minister Arun Jaitely says tax rate on fertiliser reduced to 5 per cent to 12 per cent. - PTI

7:50 pm

School supplies like pencils and books are unlikely to get costlier under the GST regime, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today.In fact, most consumer goods will not become expensive from tomorrow because GST rate for 81 per cent of the items have been kept below 18 per cent tax category, he said.

07: 00pm

Movie theatres across Tamil Nadu to be shut indefinitely from Monday due to ambiguities around GST: TV reports

Film producer and distributor Dhananjayan took to Twitter, “TN theatres have announced indefinite shut down of theatres from Monday as Govt of TN has not come out with a clear support 2 film industry.We delivered a good film in #IvanThanthiran but sadly Govt.of TN's lack of clarification on both GST&Local Tax is killing our film's success”

6:45 pm

The Telangana government has demanded that GST on social infrastructure projects be rolled back to five per cent, saying the State's additional burden works out to Rs 19,200 crore, according to a key Lok Sabha member.

6:30 pm

The Congress led UDF opposition has decided to boycott the government function to be held at Kochi tomorrow as part of rolling out of GST from midnight, to protest against not discussing and passing the state GST bill in the assembly.

6:15 pm

Slamming the Modi government over the GST roll out at midnight tonight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said it would bring back the dreaded "Inspector Raj".

5:45 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said his party was not opposed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but against its usage as a "propaganda tool".

4:35 pm

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today dubbed the implementation of GST as a "tamasha", saying the reform was being rushed through in a "half-baked" manner as a "self-promotional spectacle".

4:25 pm

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday held out the assurance of a "very smooth" transition into the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, promising that the administration will be very liberal and not implement it "very strictly" in the first two months.

4:15 pm

Hours before the roll out of GST, traders in the business hub of Uttar Pradesh today squatted on rail tracks and stopped the Kanpur-Pratapgarh passenger train in a protest against the new tax regime. The traders led by 'Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal' leader Gyanendra Misra protested at the Lucknow railway crossing here around 9.47 AM and stopped the local train.

3:30 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, described the GST as a "great idea", but slammed the Centre over the way it was being implemented.

1:30 pm

With just hours to go before the GST launch, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was unsure about whether it would attend the midnight function in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)