NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would help chart out a new course for the country, and its rollout should not be seen as the achievement of any one party or government.



"We are deciding India's future course. We will chart a new course for the country at midnight with the launch of GST which is not an achievement of any party or government but a collective achievement. It's scope is not limited to the financial system," Modi said, speaking in Parliament during a special function to launch the GST.



President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President M. Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Modi along with several cabinet ministers and MPs were present in Parliament.



He said with this landmark tax reform measure the dream of "one nation, one tax" will be achieved.