HYDERABAD: While cyber attacks are increasing day by day with newer ransomware such as Wannacry and Petya shaking private and public organisations worldwide, this is also presenting a huge business opportunity for Indian companies involved in the development of cyber security software.

According to IT industry insiders, the global ransomeware epidemic is just beginning to explode and cyber attacks will rise further in the future, thus highlighting the need for effective cyber security solutions.

“We have a poor cyber security infrastructure which is creating a huge opportunity to firms involved in the development of cyber security products. For instance we have recently developed ZeroXT, a ransomeware protection software which is getting good response from clients globally,” said Rajkumar Kotha, Co-Founder of Hyderabad-based cyber security and threat intelligence company, UNIK Systems, which counts ISRO among its clients.

“Globally, cyber security market is expected to reach about $190 billion by 2025 from $85 billion as of now. We have roped in many startups under 10,000 startups initiative, for successfully developing cyber security products,” explained Vijay B, manager, Nasscom, Hyderabad.

While increasing use of digital platforms for delivery of government services is set to present a sizeable market for cyber security companies on one side, reputation of Indian IT firms globally is set to draw clients from even other countries to Indian cyber security companies.

Stressing that nascent cyber security and intelligence systems in the country will offer growth opportunities for tech companies working in the space, Marc Kahlberg, CEO and MD, Vital Intelligence Group said, ‘India is spearheading the growth in the digital segment across globe, it is lacking in cyber security policies and techniques to tackle any major targeted attack.”